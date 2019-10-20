Featured
Over $20K worth of tires stolen from car dealership
A Guelph police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. (Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, October 20, 2019 12:25PM EDT
GUELPH - About $21,000 worth of tires were stolen from a car dealership in Guelph, according to police.
They say a dealership in the north end of the city was broken into on Oct. 15.
The theft was reported on Saturday and police are continuing to investigate.
Officials say they are looking for the driver of a red Ford F150 that may or may not be involved in the incident.
There is no word if any charges are pending.