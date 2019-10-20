

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





GUELPH - About $21,000 worth of tires were stolen from a car dealership in Guelph, according to police.

They say a dealership in the north end of the city was broken into on Oct. 15.

The theft was reported on Saturday and police are continuing to investigate.

Officials say they are looking for the driver of a red Ford F150 that may or may not be involved in the incident.

There is no word if any charges are pending.