KITCHENER -- The number of variants of concern identified in Waterloo Region is now at 207, as Public Health officials reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The online dashboard update also shows that one of the 10 new variants reported is the B.1.1.7 variant, first discovered in the U.K.

There are 43 more cases that have been considered resolved, while the active case count has dropped by six.

The number of deaths, hospitalizations, and those being treated in the ICU for the virus all remain unchanged.

That brings Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 totals to 11,286 confirmed cases, 10,702 resolved, 237 deaths, 327 active cases, 207 variants of concern, 17 B.1.1.7 variants, 29 hospitalizations, and seven people being treated in the ICU.

The number of active COVID-19 facility outbreaks in the area also remained unchanged at 19.

In Ontario, health officials are reporting more than 1,747 new infections and 15 more deaths on Sunday, but say it may be partly due to a data catch-up in the provincial system.

The new cases mark a drastic increase from Saturday’s 1,468 infections. There were 1,371 cases of the novel coronavirus reported in Ontario on Friday, 1,092 on Thursday and 1,316 on Wednesday.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario now stands at 318,106, including 7,153 deaths and 298,570 recoveries.