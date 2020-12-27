KITCHENER -- There have been over 200 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Waterloo Region over the course of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day.

Public Health did not update its online dashboard from Friday to Saturday, resulting in an accumulation of new numbers.

The 208 new cases reported from the three day period come after Waterloo Region broke its single day record of 100 new cases reported in a single day.

On the Sunday afternoon dashboard update, there was also 228 more cases considered resolved, no new deaths, 18 less active cases, and one less patient being treated in the hospital and ICU.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 5,595 confirmed cases, 4,824 resolved, 158 deaths, 611 active cases, 37 hospitalized, and 12 in the ICU.

The total number of COVID-19 facility outbreaks in Waterloo Region went down from 29 to 28 over the Christmas stretch, but there were still plenty of declarations.

On Christmas Eve, outbreaks were declared at Barnswallow Long Term Care Home (four staff members), a retail facility (two cases), a dental service (two cases), and a food and beverage facility (two cases).

Outbreaks were declared over at an industrial facility (eight cases), a construction site (two cases), and Sunnyside Home LTC (one staff member).

On Christmas Day, outbreaks were declared at Nithview Retirement Residence (one resident), Fairview Mennonite Homes (one staff member), and Forest Heights LTC (two staff).

Outbreaks were declared over at a trades service (three cases) and another industrial facility (eight cases).

On Boxing Day, outbreaks were declared at Pinehaven LTC (one staff) and Franklin Public School (two cases in students).

Outbreaks were declared over at Chartwell Retirement Home (one staff), Columbia Forest LTC (one staff), and Hillcrest Public School (two cases).

In Ontario, 2,005 new cases were reported on Sunday and bring the total case count in the province to 171,416, including deaths and recoveries.

Eighteen of those deaths occurred in the last 24-hour period, pushing the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,377. Fourteen of those who died were residents of a long-term care facility.

As well, 2,005 more cases are now considered to be resolved by the Ministry of Health. At least 147,178 people who contracted the novel coronavirus have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.

Sunday’s report marks the thirteenth straight day in which the province has recorded more than 2,000 new cases of the disease.