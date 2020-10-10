KITCHENER -- The Ontario Provincial Police are reminding residents to drive safely this long weekend and not add to an already tragic number of fatal crashes reported this year.

The OPP say they’ve responded to 209 deadly collisions in 2020 that have claimed the lives of 224 people.

Drivers have accounted for 155 of those killed, 36 were passengers, and 33 were pedestrians.

In a Saturday news release, Huron County OPP say they responded to nine fatal collisions so far this year.

Officials add that they’ve seen a 30 per cent increase in excessive speeding this year and that 41 of the deaths were linked to dangerous driving. Police have laid nearly 6,800 racing and stunt driving charges in 2020.

Not wearing a seat belt was a contributing factor to 40 deaths, while inattentive driving was linked to 37 and impaired driving involving drugs or alcohol was connected to 35.

Huron County OPP say they will be taking part in a highly visible safety campaign this long weekend to target aggressive, distracted, and impaired driving.