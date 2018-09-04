

CTV Kitchener





Bruce Peninsula OPP conducted hours of traffic enforcement over the Labour Day Weekend.

Over the weekend, 22 drivers were charged with stunt driving, or driving over 50 kilometres per hour higher than the posted speed limit.

On Saturday alone, 16 of these charges were laid.

"This has been the unfortunate theme for traffic on Highway 6 during the warm weather months," said Provincial Cst. Adam Belanger in a news release.

Those charged had their vehicles impounded, driver’s licenses suspended for seven days, and were issued court summons in Owen Sound.

The total number of stunt driving charges laid on the Bruce Peninsula in 2018 is over 100.

More than 50 provincial offence notices were issued over the weekend, with most involving speeding.