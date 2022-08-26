Over $2 million available for Waterloo Region projects from new upstream fund

A total of $2.1 million is up for grabs for those looking to make Waterloo Region more equitable.

The region announced the launch of their new upstream fund on Friday.

They say organizations, groups and individuals who have projects that are creating a more equitable region can apply for funding online, over the phone, over email, or in person with staff.

"We can combine our efforts with financial and other resources to get to the root causes of issues to prevent them from happening in the first place,” said Fauzia Baig, director of equity, diversity and inclusion for the Region of Waterloo, in a media release. “We are not just giving out money for projects, but putting decision making and power into the hands of the community who know best what they need to create capacity and sustain long-term change."

The region has been hosting community collaborative events to discuss priorities and share project ideas.

Applications for the upstream funding will be accepted until Sept. 23.