A fire at the Ontario Provincial Police detachment in Cambridge has destroyed the building.

Fire officials said the building was a complete write-off.

The blaze began around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the back of the building on Beaverdale Road.

Over 20 firefighters from three different stations attended to fight the flames, which caused extensive damage.

The roof of the building collapsed, and early estimates have the damage at over $1 million.

No one was injured.

The Ontario Fire Marshall’s office was on-scene investigating.

While the investigation has just begun, the fire is believed to have been accidental.

“Looking at the back end of the structure, there’s a diesel-powered generator that was being tested at the time of the fire. We’re interested in that area,” said lead investigator Manny Garcia.

Garcia said it could take a day and a half before fire investigators can reach that area of the building safely.

Heavy machinery was to be used to begin dismantling the building.

Due to the quantity of sensitive material stored inside, crews would need to use extra caution.