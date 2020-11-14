KITCHENER -- Brantford police have seized just over $165,000 worth of illegal drugs and handed out 10 charges to a 34-year-old man.

They say a search warrant was executed by a number of units and officers at a residence at Wayne Drive on Friday.

A firearm with ammunition and cash were seized by police along with the illegal drugs.

The following are approximate street values of the suspected substances:

593 grams of suspected cocaine, street value $59,320

25 grams of crack cocaine, $2,510

22.6 grams of meth, $3,390

5,683 of cannabis, $56,830

4,347 of cannabis edibles, $43,470

As a result police have charged Brantford man with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution, five charges relating to firearms and ammunition, and possession of property obtained by crime.

He has been held for a bail hearing.