CTV Kitchener





Four women and a man are facing drug-related charges in connection to a huge drug trafficking bust.

Regional police along with provincial and Stratford police executed five search warrants in Kitchener on Thursday.

An estimated $157,000 in drugs, including fentanyl, meth, heroin and cocaine, was seized. Police also recovered scales, a bulletproof vest, a firearm and ammunition.

The accused women are 26, 32, 39 and 54. The accused man is 32. All five are from Kitchener.

They face a number of charges, including:

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Careless storage of a firearm

Tampering with a serial number on a firearm

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device

A dramatic takedown unfolded in the area of Westmount Road East and Ottawa Street South. Police indicated that incident was part of a drug investigation in which five people were arrested.

News of this bust comes hours after police announced they had seized almost a quarter million dollars worth of cocaine in another, seemingly separate investigation.