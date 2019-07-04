

CTV Kitchener





A huge power outage affected thousands of people in Cambridge on Thursday evening.

The outage map on the Energy+ Inc. website shows a swap stretching from Roseville to Hespeler along the company’s border.

It started around 5:15 p.m.

While six outages could be seen as of 5:48 p.m., it’s not known if the outages are related or not.

Just before 7 p.m., the outage map cleared, showing about 700 customers still affected by an outage. Around that time, Hydro One tweeted that a piece of equipment may have been the culprit.

The website says that the causes are under investigation.

Currently, the estimated time of restoration is slated for about 9:30 p.m.