KITCHENER -- Two people are facing more than a dozen charges each after a traffic stop led to their arrests.

Stratford police say they made the stop at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

After the arrest, police got a search warrant for a residence in the city.

As a result, a news release says officers seized 48.9 grams of meth, 0.8 grams of fentanyl, 1.8 grams of cocaine, 40 Dilaudid tablets, 1.5 tablets of Tylenol with codeine and drug paraphernalia associated with trafficking.

The total value of drugs was around $7,700.

The news release says they also seized about $3,675 in cash.

Now the individuals, who police did not name or provide any details about, are facing 15 charges each, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

They were taken to the Stratford Police Service headquarters and were released on an undertaking.

The accused are due in court on Sept. 28.