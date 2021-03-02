KITCHENER -- Guelph police are investigating after more than $10,000 worth of tools and supplies were stolen from two separate construction sites over the weekend.

Officials say officers were called around 7:45 a.m. on Monday to a large job site near Laird and Quarterman Roads.

Once on scene they spoke with a plumbing contractor who reported that sometime over the weekend a torch was used to cut the locks and gain entry to a storage container.

Officers confirmed there were burn marks on the container and lock.

Approximately $4,500 worth of tools were stolen including a gas saw and a threading machine.

While on scene, officers were approached by the site supervisor who informed them of a second storage container entered in a similar way, but nothing appeared to be stolen.

An electrical contractor on scene also told police he had parked a large boom truck in front of the door of his storage container to prevent access after it was broken into a week earlier.

When he arrived at the site Monday morning the entire container had been moved several feet, allowing access to the door.

Approximately $1,200 worth of tools were stolen.

Surveillance video showed three pickup trucks, two of which were black and a third that was either white or silver, arriving at the site around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. They were then seen driving to the rear of the property before leaving again around 30 minutes later.

While officers were investigating the incident, a call was received about a break-in at a construction site on Woodlawn Road West near Regal Road.

Officials say sometime over the weekend someone gained entry into a building under construction and removed two bright green portable heaters, 12 rolls of wire, and various other tools with a total value of $4,600.

Both incidents remain under investigation, it is unknown if they are related.