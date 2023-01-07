Over $100K raised off Christmas tree fundraise in Wellington County

The Children's Foundation has raised more than $100,000 thanks to residents throwing away their old Christmas trees.

The Trees for Tots fundraise saw over 200 volunteers collect 3,600 trees in Guelph, Puslinch, and Rockwood on Saturday.

The trees are then chipped and used through walking trails as well as other community projects.

Children's Foundation programs are also supported through the initiative.

Final collection day is Wednesday for those who registered by 4 p.m. on Monday.