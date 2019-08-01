

CTV Kitchener





Woodstock police put over $100,000 worth of stolen items on display on Thursday so their rightful owners could reclaim them.

A few people who stopped by were able to find their property.

"I thought I'd never see them again, but I did," says Richard Hewitt, who was reunited with his golf clubs.

Some people say they were robbed a couple of weeks ago in a string of thefts that happened during the day.

But many came up empty-handed.

"I was hoping to maybe find my CDs, GPS I got stolen, a Bluetooth speaker, my rock climbing stuff, a whole bunch of stuff," says Eric Fortin, who showed up to the display.

A number of thefts from construction sites prompted the investigation in May.

A 27-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, both from Woodstock, have each been charged, police say.

"Majority of the items were construction-based items from construction sites," says Woodstock Police Service Det. Cst. Tyler Allard.

Cst. Allard also says not all of the products were stolen from Woodstock.

He says some of the incidents were within OPP territory and that Woodstock police have been working with the OPP.

Woodstock police say that people can visit the police station to identify stolen property if they didn't get the chance to on Thursday.

Eventually, anything that remains unclaimed will be auctioned off.