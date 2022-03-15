Over $100,000 worth of lumber purchased with fraudulent credit card in Erin
Three people have been charged after over $100,000 worth of lumber was fraudulently purchased from a business in Erin last year.
Ontario Provincial Police said the victims reported the fraud in Aug. 2021, after learning the transactions were made using fraudulent credit card information.
About $80,000 worth of lumber was recovered.
Police said the owners and an associate of City Stairs in Thornhill face several charges and are scheduled to appear in court.
