10,083 lbs of non-perishable food items were donated to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region along the Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade route this year.

According to officials $8,117 was also collected and will be used to purchase more food.

“We are so proud of Kitchener-Waterloo for opening up both their hearts and their wallets for the food bank,” says Alfred Lowrick, the executive director of K-W Oktoberfest Inc.

Officials with the food bank say the donations help to fill their shelves with the most needed items necessary to support the 32,000 people in our community in need of food.

“We are incredibly grateful to our corporate partners and community members who so generously help their neighbours in need” says Wendi Campbell, the CEO of The Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

So far, the Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest Onkel Hans Food Drive has helped provide foor for more than 1 million meals across Waterloo region.