Outlander star announced as Fergus Scottish Festival featured guest
Scottish actor, and star of the hit historical drama series Outlander, Richard Rankin will be this year’s featured guest at the Fergus Scottish Festival and Highland Games.
The festival made the announcement in a media release Wednesday.
“There will be multiple opportunities to meet Rankin up close, and in addition to scheduled featured events, he will also be participating in activities through the festival grounds,” the festival said.
The three-day celebration of Scottish culture takes place annually in the town of Fergus, around 20 minutes northwest of Guelph. This year it will run Aug. 11 to Aug. 13.
No word yet on whether Rankin will try his hand at the famed caber toss.
Tickets and more information on the festival is available here.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill as talks grind 'to a halt'
Striking public servants are consolidating their picketing efforts on Parliament Hill Wednesday as job action reaches its eighth straight day.
Flight attendants don't get paid when the plane door is open. Now there's a push to change that
CUPE, the union representing about 18,500 flight attendants across Canada, held a national day of action on Tuesday to condemn what Hussain calls an 'archaic practice': workers to only get paid once the pilot takes the brakes off the plane.
Canada developing new immigration policy to attract French-speaking people, teachers
The Liberal government says it is developing new policy on francophone immigration as a way to grow the French language in Canada.
Mendicino announces first step of firearm buyback program, targeting industry
The federal government is working with a national gun industry organization to figure out how to compensate retailers who own weapons on a list of banned guns, in the first phase of the long promised gun buyback program, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Wednesday.
How is the PSAC strike impacting you? Share your story
After a week of striking, negotiations between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal Treasury Board have 'ground to a halt,' the union said Wednesday. If you have been impacted by federal service disruptions as a result of the strike, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Australian prosecutors now doubt imprisoned mother killed her children
Prosecutors acknowledged to a government inquiry Wednesday that new scientific and genetic evidence left reasonable doubt that an Australian mother deliberately killed her four children 20 years after she was convicted of doing so.
Judge raps Trump for 'inappropriate' post on rape suit trial
Donald Trump made an 'entirely inappropriate' online statement about the trial of a rape lawsuit against him, the judge said Wednesday, warning the former U.S. president's lawyers that he could bring more legal problems upon himself.
Can psychedelics aid Canada's mental health crisis? One expert says yes
A B.C.-based company is working with Health Canada to produce psychedelic drugs to address the country's mental health crisis.
Why is China trying to act as mediator in Russia's war with Ukraine?
Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that Beijing will send an envoy to Ukraine to discuss a possible 'political settlement' to Russia's war with the country.
London
-
Pride flags and other banners banned from municipal properties and lamp posts in Norwich Township
A new bylaw approved in Norwich Township will restrict the types of flags permitted to fly on municipal properties and downtown lamp posts.
-
Decade-long search continues for missing Meaford man
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the search continues for a Meaford man who went missing 10 years ago.
-
Fog dissipates making way for sunshine
Fog has cleared in the region with a slight chance of afternoon showers.
Windsor
-
Two elderly people die after crash on Tecumseh Road
Windsor police say two elderly people have died after a crash on Tecumseh Road.
-
PSAC workers picket at Ambassador Bridge
The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) has set up a priority picket line the Ambassador Bridge on Wednesday.
-
Three Chatham teens arrested after guns and drugs found in vehicle: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police say three 18-year-old Chatham men have been arrested after drugs and guns were seized after a traffic stop.
Barrie
-
Young driver caught stunt driving in Bradford, Ont.
South Simcoe Police nab stunt driver travelling 92 km/h in Bradford, Ont.
-
Hwy 400 crash involving 9 vehicles sends 2 to hospital
Two people were sent to hospital with minor injuries following a nine-vehicle crash on Highway 400 Tuesday night.
-
Decade-long search continues for missing Meaford man
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the search continues for a Meaford man who went missing 10 years ago.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police charge 4 after missing southern Ont. man's body found
Four people -- including one man already facing two murder charges in connection to a Sudbury hotel shooting in December -- are facing charges after the body of a 31-year-old southern Ont. man was found in a wooded area in the Wahnapitae area of Greater Sudbury earlier this month.
-
Police asking for help identifying fatal Highway 17 hit-and-run suspect
As the investigation continues into a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 36-year-old woman on Highway 17 in the Bruce Mines area in January, police are releasing a photo of the suspect's truck.
-
Is No Frills, Food Basics or Sobeys cheaper? We went to find out
We went to three grocery stores to find out which one offers the cheapest prices for some of the most essential items.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill as talks grind 'to a halt'
Striking public servants are consolidating their picketing efforts on Parliament Hill Wednesday as job action reaches its eighth straight day.
-
Why did Ottawa police shoot and kill a bear in Kanata?
The city of Ottawa says Bylaw staff and partners with the National Capital Commission and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry were not behind a decision to kill a bear in the city's west end Monday night.
-
Ottawa Senators to play two games in Sweden next season
The Ottawa Senators will play two regular-season games in Sweden next season, the NHL announced Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Ontario's second new provincial park will 'definitively' include backcountry, minister says
Ontario will soon be announcing the creation of a second new provincial park with backcountry camping availability, something experts hope will add new protected land rather than repurpose already conserved properties.
-
Is No Frills, Food Basics or Sobeys cheaper? We went to find out
We went to three grocery stores to find out which one offers the cheapest prices for some of the most essential items.
-
'Especially egregious': Driver caught going 111 km/h in Vaughan, Ont. school zone: police
A driver was caught going more than 60 kilometres over the speed limit in a Vaughan, Ont. school zone, police say.
Montreal
-
About 20 per cent of $1.4 billion federal languages action plan to go to English in Quebec
About 20 per cent of the $1.4 billion over five years that Ottawa is adding to its action plan on official languages will support English in Quebec, the federal government said on the same day that third reading debate begins on Bill C-13 to modernize the Official Languages Act.
-
Quebec teacher screaming at first-graders draws attention of premier
A recording of a Quebec teacher shouting at her first-grade students has come to the attention of Premier François Legault.
-
Greater Montreal Area public transit passes to increase July 1
Transit passes in the Greater Montreal Area will go up in July with single-zone passes increasing 25 cents to $3.75. New multi-mode passes will also be introduced to accommodate new REM light rail line users.
Atlantic
-
'Where's the accountability?' Deadline looms for mass shooting inquiry recommendation
In the coming days, the federal and Nova Scotia governments will face the first deadline for action recommended by the inquiry that investigated the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
-
Halifax budget committee agrees to 'park' paid parking on Saturdays
Business owners and organizations in Halifax’s downtown called on council to “park” its plan to charge for public parking on Saturdays in city parking zones.
-
New Brunswick premier says weak Tory results in byelections reveal linguistic divide
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says his party's poor performance in three byelections Monday is a sign of a deepening political divide along linguistic lines in the province.
Winnipeg
-
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard arguing against extradition order at Appeal Court
An appeal hearing is underway in Winnipeg for former fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
-
'Not handling this very well': Manitoba woman upset over at-home sleep test process
A Manitoba woman waiting for sleep apnea treatment says she's back on another waitlist after paying out of pocket for an at-home test.
-
12-year-old girl stabbed at party; teen charged: Winnipeg police
A 38-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl have been charged following a house party in Winnipeg where a 12-year-old girl was stabbed on Tuesday morning.
Calgary
-
Police seek suspects in random attack of Calgary man inside LRT station
Calgary police are looking for help to identify a man and a woman they say were involved in an attack on a man that left him with 'serious medical complications.'
-
Calgary arena deal reached, will be built in Rivers District
The City of Calgary has signed a deal paving the way for construction of a new arena.
-
opinion
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: Danielle Smith has surpassed all expectations - not in a good way
Time will tell if Danielle Smith proves to be a good premier after all, but one thing is certain, writes Naheed Nenshi. 'She has done what I would have thought impossible: she’s made many Albertans long for the leadership of Jason Kenney.'
Edmonton
-
2 Edmonton girls coerced into working in sex trade, man charged: ALERT
A man is facing more than 30 charges after an investigation into the trafficking of at least two teen girls from the Edmonton area.
-
Oilers one win away from closing out playoff series with Kings after 6-3 win
Trade-deadline acquisition Nick Bjugstad scored twice and Zach Hyman contributed a goal off his chin to the Edmonton Oilers' 6-3 win Tuesday over the Los Angeles Kings to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series.
-
Pedestrian, 21, killed in crash in northern Alberta
A 21-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck while walking on a road in northern Alberta.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver city council to decide on reduced parking meter fees in Chinatown
Vancouver’s Chinatown may be getting more help to revitalize the historic neighbourhood.
-
Vancouver hotel included on list of world's 10 best for food
Readers of Food & Wine magazine have named a Vancouver luxury hotel among the top 10 in the world for food.
-
Can psychedelics aid Canada's mental health crisis? One expert says yes
A B.C.-based company is working with Health Canada to produce psychedelic drugs to address the country's mental health crisis.