Despite losing the municipal election in October, outgoing mayor of Cambridge Doug Craig is not planning on saying goodbye.

After 18 years as mayor, Craig lost the vote to Kathryn McGarry in the municipal election.

“I think the city wanted to look at the municipal level with a different kind of voice, a different kind of change,” he explained, noting that he understood that decision.

On Monday, he announced plans to seek the federal Conservative Party nomination for Cambridge in 2019.

His top priority for the region is rail service to Milton, which he said there was no clear provincial reason why there was no local GO Train service.

His name is far from appearing on the ballot, but his experience in politics has given him a degree of confidence in winning the 2019 nomination.