Outdoor vintage market held in Cambridge

Everything old was new again in Cambridge on Saturday.

Shoppers flocked to Main Street to check out one-of-a-king clothes and knick knacks an outdoor vintage Market.

"I think people want to wear clothing that they can't find at the mall, or something unique," said shopper Francois Richard-Krafchek.

The market also gave shoppers a chance to step back in time and see what was popular in the past.

"I would say there's definitely an appreciation again for vintage clothing," said vendor Alys Mak-Pilsworth. "Also from more of a sustainability standpoint too, reusing and recycling clothing."