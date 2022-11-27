Outdoor Kitchener skating rinks getting ready to go

Outdoor rinks in Kitchener are getting ready to welcome back skaters, but temperatures will need to drop significantly before it happens.

The Kitchener Outdoor Rinks account tweeted an image of boards being put up at the Victoria Park rink on Saturday.

What is a more telling sign that Winter is arriving?



A) Colder temperatures

B) The first snow fall

C) Boards are up at Kitchener Outdoor Rinks pic.twitter.com/KY1Rr7TvqN — Kitchener Outdoor Rinks (@OutdoorRinks2) November 26, 2022

They say the rink won't likely open until the first week of January once the weather has gotten cold enough.

However, the outdoor rink at Kitchener City Hall is slated to open for the season on Dec. 1.

Meanwhile, the City of Kitchener says free community skates will be featured at local arenas this season with no registration required.