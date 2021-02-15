KITCHENER -- It was a quiet holiday Monday as people marked Family Day during the pandemic.

There were skaters out on the ice in Uptown Waterloo, and also some ice sculptures on display.

"This year we are trying to spend more time outside, spending quality time with our daughter and trying to learn how to skate," one person told CTV Kitchener.

Walkers and skaters also enjoyed the sunshine at Victoria Park in Kitchener.

"It's nice that we can come out here today with one piece of the family," a visitor to the park said.

There were also tobogganers at McLennan Park.

Jeff Bespalko, executive chef at the Concordia Club, said the restaurant was busy serving takeout on the holiday Monday.

"We are serving 300 people today," he said.

The meals were boxed up for curbside pickup.

"Things are quite different this year," Bespalko said. "We are open this year, usually we are closed.

Box Marleys in Waterloo was also offering takeout or delivery to families wanting to stay in and stay safe this year.