Outbreak declared on St. Mary's General Hospital floor
Published Thursday, February 4, 2021 2:31PM EST
St. Mary's Hospital seen here in this photo from Sept. 24, 2019. (Zayn Jinah / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- St. Mary's General Hospital has declared a COVID-19 outbreak declared on its fifth floor.
A notice on the hospital's website says four patients have tested positive for the disease.
The unit under outbreak is closed to new admissions and care partner visits are suspended, except for end-of-life care.
Officials say the unit is also under "droplet contract precautions" and will undergo an enhanced cleaning.