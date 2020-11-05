KITCHENER -- Public health officials in Brantford have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a cosmetic clinic after identfying two cases.

The Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) declared the outbreak at Rejuvenate Cosmetic Clinic on Nov. 4.

Officials said in a news release that the cases were found in "individuals that did not have clear, identifiable transmission sources outside of this establishment."

The people were at Rejuvenate between Oct. 29 and Nov. 2 and could have passed it on to others, the release said, but officials noted that no customers have tested positive.

Those who did test positive have been directed to self-isolate for 10 days.

"BCHU will be conducting an investigation into the infection prevention and control practices at this business," the news release read in part.

"The Health Unit has found this location to have kept accurate and up-to-date logs of customers."

Anyone identified as a close contact of one of the cases is being contacted. If you aren't contacted, you have not been identified as a close contact, public health officials said in the release.

The business has decided to close temporarily, the news release said.

Based on the province's new, tiered restriction system, Brant County is in the yellow "Protect" category, meaning it has more restrictions than areas with fewer cases.

Most municipalities in Ontario are in the green "Prevent" category, while a few—including Ontario's hot-spot areas—are in the orange "Restrict" tier.

Brant County has had a total of 308 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 237 resolved cases and five deaths.