KITCHENER -- Public health officials in Waterloo Region have declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Trinity Village long-term care home over.

The outbreak was first declared on April 14. Since then, 49 residents and 47 staff tested positive for the outbreak. Eighteen people died, putting the death toll at Trinity Village the second-highest in the region behind Forest Heights Revera, where 51 people have died to date.

As of Monday, the region's website still lists 10 active outbreaks in these long-term care and retirement homes.

To date, 29 outbreaks have been declared over. The most recent outbreaks to end were at Luther Village in the Park – Sunshine Centre and at Chartwell Westmount LTC.

Both of those outbreaks were declared over on May 31.

The outbreak at Conestoga Meats has also been declared over after a total of 91 cases were identified.

Officials reported another eight cases of COVID-19 on Monday after not updating the dashboard on the region's website on Sunday to give staff a break.

There are now a total of 1,113 cases in Waterloo Region, including 845 resolved cases and 114 deaths.

That leaves 154 identified cases that are still active.

To date, the region has administered 18,866 tests, a number that has jumped significantly in the last week as testing ramps up at local testing and assessment centres.

As a province, Ontario reported more than 400 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in a week.

There are now a total of 28,263 cases of the virus in Ontario, a number that includes 22,153 recoveries and 2,276 deaths.