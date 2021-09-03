'Our whole team is heartbroken': Guelph Humane Society writes open letter after 'practically lifeless' cat left at building

Security footage shows a person leaving a cat in a carrier at the Guelph Humane Society (Twitter: Guelph Humane) Security footage shows a person leaving a cat in a carrier at the Guelph Humane Society (Twitter: Guelph Humane)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver