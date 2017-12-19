

What a year it’s been.

Here in southern Ontario, 2017 brought us the worst flooding many areas had seen in decades. It brought us a red-hot real estate market that pushed Waterloo Region’s average sale price ever closer to $500,000.

It’s been a year of outspoken advocacy, political debates that will shape our communities for generations to come and massive disruption in the business world.

We’ve combed through our coverage to find the hot topics, senseless crimes and heartwarming tales that defined this year in this part of the province.

Between now and the end of the year, we’re revealing our picks for the top 10 local stories of 2017.

