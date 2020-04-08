KITCHENER -- The community is working to support frontline medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, in a campaign that's already received thousands of orders.

Purchases that will help get personal protective gear in the hands of staff at Grand River Hospital.

Lawn signs are also proudly on display in Waterloo Region with the campaign slogan ‘Our Heroes Wear Scrubs.’

“It’s a little thing doing what I can to show my support,” said Stacey Nijp, who purchased a lawn sign.

The fundraiser, organized by the Grand River Hospital Foundation, is to raise money for badly-needed PPE.

“It’s really about making sure we are in this for the long haul, we don’t know how long this is going to last yet so we want to be as prepared as possible,” said Paul McIntyre Royston, president and CEO of Grand River Hospital Foundation.

Orders can be made online at www.ourheroeswearscrubs.ca.

Volunteers are preparing the purchases at the Westmount Golf Course for a contactless delivery to buyers.

“There is t-shirts, window signs, lawn signs, and notebooks available or straight donations to the hospital. Or you can donate a shirt to a member at the hospital,” said volunteer Leslie Huber.

People in the area say they’re happy to support workers who are providing services in their neighbourhood.

“They’re just up the street so you try to keep the money in the neighbourhood. Keep it where we need it for our friends, our family and our neighbours here that may end up needing the services at the hospital,” said Nijp.

In a fairly short time, the campaign has already seen a strong response.

“There’s been 3,200 orders, that’s about 3,500 shirts, which boggles my mind. There’s been almost a thousand lawn signs ordered,” said Royston.

With Easter weekend fast approaching, people can also help by visiting the website and buying a hospital worker a meal to eat while they’re working through the holiday.