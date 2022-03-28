‘Our hearts are broken’: Cambridge man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to 2020 shooting
Alex Resendes has pleaded guilty in connection to the shooting death of Mark Chaves.
The 19-year-old admits he accidentally shot and killed his friend.
Resendes pleaded guilty to manslaughter, possessing a prohibited firearm, possessing a loaded restricted firearm, and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking early this year.
Chaves was shot and killed on Oct. 17, 2020 inside Resendes’ Cambridge home on Birkinshaw Road.
According to the case’s agreed statement of facts, Chaves and Resendes were long-time friends. The two regularly hung out and there were no known conflicts between them.
The document said on the night of Oct. 17, Chaves went to Resendes’ house to hang out in the basement. Resendes took out a gun and inadvertently pulled the trigger. The document said the gun was pointed in Chaves’ direction, he was shot and died in the basement.
The agreed statement of facts said Resendes did not intend to kill Chaves.
On Monday, victim impact statements from the victim’s parents and girlfriend were read in court.
“Our lives have changed forever,” Chaves’ parents wrote. “Mark never said goodbye. Our hearts are broken and part of us died with Mark.”
His parents called Chaves a “light in their home.”
“We’ve been retired for over three years and it should be our golden years, but instead it’s our dark years… we miss Mark hanging out around our home, being funny and goofy.”
Chaves’ girlfriend, Kaitylnn Santos, said his death left her “fragile” and “broken.”
“I wish our last kiss lasted a little longer,” she said.
Santos spoke directly to Resendes, saying “you took a life, the life of Mark Chaves, who you knew was my entire world… I hope you see your faults, your mistakes, your carelessness … you disgust me.”
Resendes is scheduled to return to court on April 29, when the crown and defence will make sentencing submissions.
The judge is expected to rule on his sentence after that.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Zelensky briefs Trudeau as ceasefire talks with Russia to resume in Turkey
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau an update Monday on new ceasefire talks with Russia that are being held amid Ukrainian claims of military gains against Russian forces.
Russian billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning: reports
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning earlier this month after a meeting in Kyiv, the Wall Street Journal and the investigative outlet Bellingcat reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement in Montreal
An arrest warrant has been issued in Montreal for Finnish-Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
Academy condemns Will Smith's actions, launches review
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences says it condemns the actions of Will Smith during Sunday night's Oscars and it will launch a formal review of his slapping of presenter Chris Rock.
Questions swirl as Canada launches negotiations for F-35 stealth fighter
Canada's decade-long search for a new fighter jet to replace its aging CF-18s came full circle on Monday as the Liberal government announced negotiations with U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin to purchase the F-35.
CTV NEWS IN ROME | Indigenous delegates meet with the Pope
Indigenous leaders and residential school survivors are in Rome for meetings with Pope Francis this week, hoping to secure a papal apology for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system. CTV National News is reporting from Rome and will be providing on-the-ground coverage of the talks with daily digital updates.
Ukraine vows 'immediate investigation' over alleged video of Russian prisoners being shot in legs
Ukraine is promising an 'immediate investigation' over an unverified video that allegedly shows Russian prisoners of war being shot in the legs.
Procurement minister won't say how much F-35s will cost
As Canada enters negotiations to purchase F-35 fighter jets, the federal procurement minister won't give a specific number on how much they will cost.
Unprotected Russian soldiers disturbed radioactive dust in Chornobyl's 'Red Forest', workers say
Russian soldiers who seized the site of the Chornobyl nuclear disaster drove their armored vehicles without radiation protection through a highly toxic zone called the 'Red Forest,' kicking up clouds of radioactive dust, workers at the site said.
London
-
Advocates happy with child-care deal, still seeking increased pay for ECE workers
The Ontario government has signed a child-care deal with the federal government that will deliver an average of $10 a day childcare by 2025.
-
London community being warned about potential high-risk offender
London police have released an image of a man that has been identified as a high-risk-offender.
-
Sault police find first-degree murder suspect during drug investigation
Police in Sault Ste. Marie say one of the suspects they arrested during a drug trafficking investigation is wanted for first-degree murder in southern Ontario.
Windsor
-
One arrested following fatal hit and run, Windsor police continue to investigate
A Windsor cyclist has succumbed to injuries sustained in a hit and run incident on Friday, police continue to investigate.
-
OPP seek identity of body found at beach in Colchester
Essex OPP is looking to identify the body of a man who was found dead at Crystal Beach in Colchester on Saturday.
-
2024 NFL draft awarded to Detroit
The 2024 NFL draft will be held in the Motor City.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. man at centre of 'landmark' Ponzi scheme in court for sentencing hearing
A Barrie, Ont. man who pleaded guilty in connection with a Ponzi scheme investigation was in court Monday for a sentencing hearing.
-
Bradford, Ont. man sentenced in deadly 2020 ATV crash
A judge sentenced a Bradford, Ont. man who pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a deadly 2020 ATV crash to five years in custody.
-
COVID-19 wastewater data indicates slight increasing trend in cases
COVID-19 wastewater surveillance data in Simcoe Muskoka reveals a slight increasing trend over the past three weeks, but the former president of the Ontario Medical Association says he doesn't feel it's cause for concern.
Northern Ontario
-
Police investigation of Sudbury city councillor ends with no charges being laid
North Bay Police Service has wrapped up its investigation into Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini.
-
Special weather statement issued for all of northeastern Ontario
The possibility of freezing rain prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for communities across northeastern Ontario.
-
Police, fire marshal investigating fire deaths in Sudbury
Investigators with the Office of the Fire Marshal and Greater Sudbury Police are working together to investigate a weekend fire in Sudbury that left two people dead.
Ottawa
-
'A game changer': Ottawa families react to new child-care deal
Parents in Ottawa are calling the new child-care deal between the provincial and federal government a 'game changer.'
-
Ottawa police investigating south end homicide
The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating after a woman was found dead in the city’s south end on Monday.
-
COVID-19 wastewater level at its highest since January wave
The COVID-19 viral signal detected in Ottawa’s wastewater is at its highest level since the start of the year, when the first wave caused by the Omicron variant peaked.
Toronto
-
'This is unbelievable': Family killed in Brampton, Ont. house fire identified
Two parents and three children killed in a Brampton, Ont. house fire have been identified by friends and family.
-
Tim Hortons tests new drive-thru lanes that will change how you order. This is how they work
Tim Hortons has begun to test new drive-thru technology in Ontario intended to help customers get their orders faster.
-
Toronto police investigating after body found in garbage bag in city's east end
Toronto police are investigating after a body was found inside a garbage bag in the city’s east end Monday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement in Montreal
An arrest warrant has been issued in Montreal for Finnish-Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
-
Experts say Quebec has entered a sixth wave of COVID-19 propelled by BA.2 subvariant
Two public health experts say Quebec has already entered a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic driven by the BA.2 subvariant.
-
Nurses' union hopeful ahead of Quebec's health-care reform announcement Tuesday
Details of the health-care reform, which is expected to cost billions of dollars, will be unveiled at a news conference at 9 a.m.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia shooting inquiry: RCMP officers doubted reports about replica police car
The first three RCMP officers who responded to the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting testified Monday they were initially doubtful the killer was in a marked RCMP vehicle, even though a dispatcher relayed that information from two 911 calls.
-
'He would always light up the room with his contagious smile': Halifax homicide victim ID'd as talented basketball player
A talented, young basketball player is how many are describing the victim of a Halifax homicide that occurred Saturday morning.
-
N.B. man injured in Russian attack in Ukraine returns home, warns against fighting
A New Brunswick man who was injured when Russian missiles hit a Ukrainian military base two weeks ago has returned home and is warning foreign fighters to stay away from the war.
Winnipeg
-
'If you're not feeling well, please stay home': Manitoba government still asking people to be safe amid COVID
Even with COVID-19 restrictions over, the Manitoba government continues to preach caution to Manitobans when it comes to the virus that started a worldwide pandemic.
-
Disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement in Montreal
An arrest warrant has been issued in Montreal for Finnish-Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
-
Winnipeg man facing multiple charges after holding woman at knifepoint: police
A Winnipeg man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly held a woman at knifepoint according to police on Saturday.
Calgary
-
Cancer treatment at risk over 'exodus' of medical physicists
A group of 24 doctors including the section head of radiation oncology at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre is warning patient care is at risk following an exodus of medical physicists.
-
Calgary police investigate early morning attack on woman near Prince's Island Park
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was attacked while walking near Prince's Island Park early Sunday.
-
Alberta calls on Ottawa to stop carbon tax increase
Alberta's premier is requesting an audience with Canada's prime minister in an 11th-hour attempt to get him to scrap a planned carbon tax increase on April 1.
Edmonton
-
'Creative way to make a point': Alberta premier defends using Will Smith slap meme
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is defending the use of a meme from the Oscars as a contemporary way to draw attention to what he considers failing green energy policies.
-
Arson determined to be cause behind latest fire at downtown comic shop
Flames broke out at the Wonder Harbour Comics at 105 Avenue and 105 Street just before 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.
-
Kenney interviewed by RCMP in criminal probe tied to party leadership race
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he has been interviewed by RCMP as part of an investigation into potential criminal identity fraud in the 2017 United Conservative Party leadership contest.
Vancouver
-
Suspect arrested in murder of 'beloved caretaker' of Vancouver park, police say
A suspect has been arrested and charged in the killing of a 77-year-old Vancouver park caretaker late last year, police announced Monday.
-
Pre-trial hearing underway for activists charged after B.C. pig farm video prompted protest
A 10-day pre-trial hearing began Monday in New Westminster, B.C., for four people charged with breaking and entering and mischief after a video prompted a protest at an Abbotsford pig farm in 2019.
-
Pandemic baby bump: Birthrates up as much as 30% in B.C. Interior hospitals last year
A pandemic baby bump in the B.C. Interior saw birthrates increase as much as 30 per cent in some hospitals last year.