

CTV Kitchener





A football schedule change has been made to homecoming games at Ontario universities in an attempt to limit parties.

Ontario University Athletics has placed certain “big games” in the upcoming season over the course of two weekends, as appose to spreading them out over five or six.

Laurier, Waterloo, and Guelph will have their homecoming on Sept. 28 this year, while Western, McMaster, and Queen's will have theirs in October.

Roughly 15,000 people took part in Laurier’s homecoming last year, and student Alexandra Dalgleish estimates about 30 per cent weren’t from the school.

“The theory is if you have just a few homecoming weekends it should reduce the travel from other universities to your campus,” said OUA CEO Gord Grace.

“Honestly, I don't think it will help that much,” said Dalgleish.

Shirley Dueck, a home owner near Laurier, says others are displeased with the crowds and noise levels, but she sees an upside.

“It's bringing income into our city,” she said. “We need to remember that too. So I guess there are tradeoffs.”

If successful, the OUA will consider doing the schedule change again in 2020.