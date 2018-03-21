

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





A section of Ottawa Street in Kitchener will be closed for two summers as the city works on a major construction project.

The closure will stretch about three kilometers from Ottawa Street and Trussler Road to Fischer-Hallman Road.

A section of Bleams Road to Knechtel Court will also be shut down during the construction.

The region plans to tear up the road to complete underground roadwork that will improve water mains and sanitary sewer pipes for the area as well as a new housing development being built at Ottawa and Trussler.

The project will cost $13.4 million and 10 per cent of that will come from the City of Kitchener.

Boris Latkovic, senior project manager with the Region of Waterloo, says they also plan to re-develop the road to include new multi-use trails.

"The whole rural area right now is going to get all new curb and gutters, multi-use trails on both sides, so there's going to be a connection to the other active transportation paths. So it's going to be a nice place to walk and cycle," he said.

The project is expected to start sometime in April.

With reporting by Daryl Morris