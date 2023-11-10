Otis and Ophelia will wait out the winter in Elora

Otis and Ophelia, Kitchener’s beloved swans, have left the city for their winter home.

The pair spend the warmer months in Victoria Park, but once November rolls around they;re moved to a swan sanctuary in Elora.

“There’s a number of different swans that are cared for by the Elora Swan Program,” Josh Shea, the manager of forestry and natural areas management, said in 2022. “There are about a dozen swans that live there.”

The City of Kitchener announced the swan's departure on social media Friday, writing: “They will return to Victoria Park in the spring. Have a great vacation, Otis and Ophelia!”