KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Otis and Ophelia will wait out the winter in Elora

    Otis and Ophelia at their winter home in Elora. (Source: City of Kitchener) Otis and Ophelia at their winter home in Elora. (Source: City of Kitchener)

    Otis and Ophelia, Kitchener’s beloved swans, have left the city for their winter home.

    The pair spend the warmer months in Victoria Park, but once November rolls around they;re moved to a swan sanctuary in Elora.

    “There’s a number of different swans that are cared for by the Elora Swan Program,” Josh Shea, the manager of forestry and natural areas management, said in 2022. “There are about a dozen swans that live there.”

    The City of Kitchener announced the swan's departure on social media Friday, writing: “They will return to Victoria Park in the spring. Have a great vacation, Otis and Ophelia!”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Hamas and Israel face off on the social media battleground

    As war is waged on the ground, Hamas and Israel are also fighting a modern-day conflict on the social media battleground. For weeks now, both Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces have been producing and sharing their own content as they fight for the hearts, minds and support of the global community.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News