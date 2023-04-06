Otis and Ophelia return from winter vacation home

A pair of familiar feathery residents have returned from their winter vacation.

On Wednesday, the City of Kitchener said in a tweet that Otis and Ophelia are back to their summer home in Victoria Park.

“They are something that our community loves, admires, and likes to go to the park and see,” Josh Shea, manager of forestry and natural areas management for the City of Kitchener said. “Like any other wildlife, we encourage people not to directly feed them, not to touch them, or be to close to them but to enjoy them from a distance and spend time in the park to experience that.”

In November, the beloved pair of swans returned to their winter home at a swan sanctuary in Elora.

“There’s a number of different swans that are cared for by the Elora Swan Program,” Shea said. “There are about a dozen swan that live there including this year’s two additional ones. For the swans that are apart of that program, they move around different places in Elora throughout the summer and they go back there in the winter.”

Shea said Otis and Ophelia are the only swans that the city has or has plans to acquire or care for, so they’re the only ones living at Victoria Park.

Otis and Ophelia take a swim in Victoria Park after returning from their winter home in Elora. (Chris Thomson/CTV News Kitchener)

Last summer, Otis and Ophelia suffered a loss after their cygnet (baby swan) died.

No details were released about the nature of the bird’s death, however the city said: “the first few days and weeks of a young swan’s life are vulnerable.”

Shea said despite last year’s loss, the pair may breed again this year.

“It’s always possible. Otis and Ophelia are a pair and having bred in the past, there’s certainly potential for that to occur this season or this spring so you never know but it’s a certain possibility,” he said.

Last year was the first cygnet for the pair.

With cases of Avian flu popping up in Ontario, Shea said the team is always on the watch for any signs it may be in the area.

“So we monitor for that or watch for signs of that all the time. So we’re certainly aware of what to look for and what to be on the watch for. It’s certainly something that if it were to occur, we’d be aware of it and watching for it,” Shea said.