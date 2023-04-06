Otis and Ophelia return from winter vacation home

Otis and Ophelia take a swim in Victoria Park after returning from their winter home in Elora. (Chris Thomson/CTV News Kitchener) Otis and Ophelia take a swim in Victoria Park after returning from their winter home in Elora. (Chris Thomson/CTV News Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Why Russia and Ukraine are battling so hard for one small city

Over 90 per cent of its residents have fled, much of it lies in ruins, tens of thousands have been killed, and its strategic importance has been played down by the Pentagon and NATO chiefs. Yet Russia and Ukraine are still battling for the small city of Bakhmut.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver