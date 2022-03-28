Oscar watch party held on big screens in Waterloo

Fans watching the Oscars at Princes Cinemas Fans watching the Oscars at Princes Cinemas

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then wins best actor Oscar

Will Smith — moments before winning best actor honours for his portrayal of tennis dad Richard Williams in 'King Richard' — marched on stage and smacked Chris Rock during Sunday night's Academy Awards after the comic made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver