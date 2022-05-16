Ornge called to serious crash just south of Brantford

One person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision south of Brantford.

Norfolk County OPP tweeted about the crashat Brantford Road and Burford-Delhi Townline Road just before 4 p.m. Monday.

They said the vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when they collided at the intersection.

One driver was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

An Ornge air ambulance also responded to the scene of the crash.

It's unclear if they transported the driver to hospital.

The other driver was not hurt.