One person had to be airlifted to hospital following a serious industrial accident in Elora.

Police say emergency crews were called to the York Street business around 4:00 p.m. on Monday.

They say a 27-year-old man suffered serious injuries to his right hand when he was operating a mill.

He was taken to a local hospital before Ornge says they airlifted him to Hamilton General Hospital.

The ministry of labour has been called in to investigate.