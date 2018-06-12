Featured
Ornge air responds to Elora industrial accident
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018 6:50AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 12, 2018 8:26AM EDT
One person had to be airlifted to hospital following a serious industrial accident in Elora.
Police say emergency crews were called to the York Street business around 4:00 p.m. on Monday.
They say a 27-year-old man suffered serious injuries to his right hand when he was operating a mill.
He was taken to a local hospital before Ornge says they airlifted him to Hamilton General Hospital.
The ministry of labour has been called in to investigate.