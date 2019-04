CTV Kitchener





The Original Princess Cinema will be closing its doors before the start of the summer.

After 34 years, the news emerged Tuesday.

John Tutt, the cinema’s owner, calls it a loss to the arts and cultural fabric of Waterloo Region.

He says the theatre will host some farewell screenings through the month of May. It’s set to close at the beginning of June.

“I urge past patrons to drop by for a screening in April or May to say so long to the Original Princess,” he said in an email.

General manager Joel Brubacher says they're leaving because someone else named a higher price.

“The Original is closing because it sounds like they have someone that gave an offer to pay a lot more rent that has a big idea to renovate,” he explains. “We’re not prepared to pay twice as much in rent.”

Brubacher says he has mixed feelings about the closure. He’s gone to the cinema since high school, working there as a night manager more than a decade ago.

He acknowledges that there were renovations needed at the Original Princess Cinema and that it was “ripe” for a major renovation.

Not all is lost for the theatre. Brubacher says they’re going to begin trying to integrate more creative programming at the Princess Twin as a result, since the two are programmed differently.

“It feels like there's not really a big worry about, 'what are we going to do?' It's sort of like, we're just going to keep going forward with what we have here,” he says.

In a tweet, the Princess indicated that the theatre will be turned into a virtual reality space.