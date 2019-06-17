

CTV Kitchener





The Baden Corn Festival has been cancelled for Summer 2019.

The annual event, which was to be held on August 10, promotes local food producers and agricultural heritage.

Organizers say the issue wasn’t a lack of volunteers.

“This year’s event was cancelled because our core committee members – those of us who do the planning months in advance – found ourselves largely unavailable.”

They say the Corn Fest Committee just didn’t have the time necessary to pull it off.

Instead of scaling back they decided to postpone the festival until 2020.