Organizers gearing up to 'Stuff a Bus' this Saturday

The K-W Oktoberfest Stuff a Bus campaign is getting set to return for the first time since the pandemic.

The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Laurentian Zehrs on Ottawa Street South. It’s in partnership with Oktoberfest, the Kitchener Rangers, Grand River Transit and Bell Media, which CTV News Kitchener is a part of.

Residents are being asked to bring non-perishable food donations to help “stuff the bus” in support of the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

“It’s very, very important to support the community members here who maybe don’t have the food that’s needed for their families and their loved ones,” said Tracy Van Kalsbeek, executive director of K-W Oktoberfest. “This is all part of our Onkel Hans Food Drive and we want to get those number up there.”

During this year’s Thanksgiving Day parade, the community raised $5,040 and 4,380 pounds of food for 13,503 meals.