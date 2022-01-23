Orangeville hospital using kitchen staff to combat nursing shortage

ORANGEVILLE -

Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville is redeploying its kitchen staff to help shorthanded nurses.

SEIU Healthcare, the union representing over 60,000 healthcare workers in Ontario, says members have reported sizable staff shortages; putting a strain on hospital staff.

"Burnout is an enormous factor right now; physical and mental," SEIU president Charlene Stewart said to CTV News. "There is no exaggeration when I say staff are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder."

In a press release, Headwater Heath Care Centre said as of Saturday, 4.8 per cent of the hospital's 925 staff are off sick or at home isolating due to COVID-19.

A spokesperson with the hospital told CTV News that kitchen staff have helped support feeding patients on one of the hospital's inpatient units, but stressed that food services staff are not providing nursing care.

"Unit managers are providing redeployed staff with a buddy to ensure there is support on the units, and there are ongoing huddles with managers to make sure everything is running well," Headwaters Health Care Centre president and CEO Kim Delahunt said in a press release.

SEIU Healthcare didn't have a clear number for how many kitchen staff have been shifted to help the nurses, but said their responsibilities are limited on in-patient floors based on their qualifications.

"They have no skills to be doing any kind of nursing work," Stewart said. "They might be stocking shelves, they might be answering call bells."

The union fears the use of inexperience personnel could put added pressure on nursing staff, rather than decreasing work load.

"It just adds on extra burden to them to have to stop and pause and orientate and direct and instruct [kitchen staff] to assist a patient within the scope of their skills, which as you can imagine is very limited," Stewart explained. "Nurses are saying 'to have a [kitchen worker] come and tap me on the shoulder and say the patient in this room needs this', it’s not helping that nurse be able to find the time in their already overloaded day to be able to assist that patient."

When asked if other hospitals have called on kitchen staff to assist nurses, she said each facility deals with each unique situation in their own way.

Stewart urged the importance for hospitals to ensure redeployed staff are orientated and have the skills to do what they're being asked.

She added many workers have refused work because they felt they didn't have the necessary training to keep patients out of harm.