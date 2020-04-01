KITCHENER -- A hospital in Orangeville is confirming that one patient and five of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials at Headwaters Health Care Centre say the patient was cared for by staff in full protective equipment and the five staff who tested positive are not related to the patient's case.

The staff members are currently at home in self-isolation.

Officials expect to see more cases and say they've taken additional precautions.

“We quickly made sure those who tested positive went home so that they can recover fully. Other staff who were in contact with those individuals were sent home or advised not to come back and self-isolate as well,” said Kim Delahunt, president and CEO of Headwaters Health Care Centre in a statement.

The hospital and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health are working together to contact staff and patients who may have had contact with COVID-19 while at the hospital.

Public health is also asking residents to stay away from the hospital in Orangeville unless it's a medical emergency.