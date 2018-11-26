Featured
Orange lights shining in Waterloo to bring awareness to gender violence
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, November 26, 2018 6:34AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 26, 2018 6:40AM EST
The tree lights in uptown Waterloo have been turned orange to bring awareness to violence against women and girls.
The orange lights mark the beginning of the sixteen days of activism against gender violence.
The international campaign is designed to bring awareness about this issue.
There was also a ceremony held in Waterloo Public Square on Sunday night.