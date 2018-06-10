

CTV Kitchener





South Bruce OPP responded to a collision involving a marked OPP vehicle and a motorcycle on Saturday.

The collision occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bruce County Road 3 and Bruce County Road 2 in Brant Township, near Walkerton.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed Saturday evening for the safety of first responders.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, and the Special Investigations Unit is investigating.