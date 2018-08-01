

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police say they will be launching a ‘Move Over Campaign’ over the Civic Day long weekend encouraging drivers to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle with its light flashing.

OPP say in the first six months of the year they have laid 932 Move Over Charges against drivers.

Last year OPP say they laid 2,137 charges by mid-June and 2016 was the highest on record with 2,468 charges being handed out.

While they note the year-to-date numbers are lower compared to the past few years, they are still seeing far too many drivers ignore first responders stopped on the roadway.

"Any driver who has had to pull over to the roadside of a busy highway or road knows how unnerving and unsafe it feels to see traffic clipping by at close proximity. We need all drivers to be mindful of this when they see police, other emergency personnel and tow truck drivers on the roadside carrying out their public safety duties. Slowing down and moving over for emergency vehicles if safe to do so will help reduce the number of these preventable collisions and allow those who provide help at the roadside to do their jobs safely," said OPP Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair.

In 2017 OPP say there were six incidents where one of their vehicles stopped or parked on the roadside and was struck from behind while its emergency lights were on.

If charged a driver can face a $400 to $2,000 fine, plus three demerit points upon conviction.

Subsequent offences, within five years, carry a $1,000 to $4,000 fine and possible jail time up to six months and possible suspension of a driver's licence for up to two years.

"With the upcoming long weekend, there will be lots of people travelling throughout this great province. Let's all do our part to ensure that we arrive safe. This way we can all enjoy the long weekend with our family and friends,” said Michael Tibollo, Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services.