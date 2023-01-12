OPP surround bank in St. George, Ont.

There’s a heavy police presence in the village of St. George in Brant County, as Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigate what appears to be a bank robbery.

At around 5 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, about a dozen of police cruisers could be seen outside of a bank on Beverly Street West.

Officers were going in and out of the bank and surrounding businesses interviewing witnesses.

Beverly Street West remains opened to vehicle traffic.

Witnesses in the area told CTV they heard it was a robbery with a weapon but that information has not been confirmed by police.

Police are warning the public about an increased police presence in St. George, posting a tweet at 3:49 p.m. Thursday.

There is an increased police presence in the village of St. George @BrantCommunity for a police investigation. Further updates will be provided as they become available. ^cv pic.twitter.com/7dLi0XEg4t — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 12, 2023

In an email to CTV News, Brant County OPP said there’s an “active investigation”, and that more details will be provided when they become available.

This story will be updated.