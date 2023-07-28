OPP stop G2 driver travelling 186km/h on Highway 8
Cambridge OPP say a G2 driver was stopped after officers recorded him travelling 186km/h on Highway 8.
According to OPP, the 23-year-old driver from Kitchener was charged with stunt driving and careless driving.
The driver was stopped on Highway 8 near King Street – an area with a speed limit of 100 km/h.
The driver is facing a 14 day vehicle impoundment and 30 day licence suspension.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Akwesasne police say body found was man linked to migrant deaths probe
Police in Akwesasne say a body found this month in the St. Lawrence River is that of a man connected to the investigation into the deaths of eight migrants.
Blood pressure is best lowered by 2 exercises, study finds
When it comes to lowering blood pressure, studies have typically shown that aerobic or cardio exercises are best.
Here's what the 'era of global boiling' means for Canada
Scientists are warning the world has entered into a 'global boiling' period. Here's what this means for Canada.
Eligible Canadians set to receive newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28
Eligible Canadians will receive their first automatic advance payments from the CRA as part of the newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28.
Newfoundland police officer found guilty of sex assault is once again out on bail
A Newfoundland police officer is once again out on bail after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in her living room while he was on duty.
Ford recalls hundreds of thousands of F-150 pickup trucks in Canada, U.S. over parking brake issue
Ford is recalling hundreds of thousands of newer model Ford pickup trucks in Canada and the U.S. due to an issue with electric parking brakes.
Fragments of what's believed to be Beethoven's skull were in California drawer for decades
Bone fragments believed to be from 18th-century composer Ludwig van Beethoven have made their way back to Vienna after living in a locked drawer of a home in Carmichael for the past 30 years.
WATCH | 'Very special' moment of three whales breaching water in unison captured on camera
Some might call it a once-in-a-lifetime moment, but Robert Addie calls the moment he saw three humpback whales breach the water in unison a 'gift from God.'
Federal government posts $1.5B surplus for first two months of fiscal year
The federal government posted a budgetary surplus of $1.5 billion in April and May, the first two months of the 2023-24 fiscal year.
London
-
$100,000 in damages, four youths arrested and charged
While using a warrant, police arrested and charged a 14 year old, two 15 year olds and a 16 year old.
-
Sarnia house fire causes $250K in damages
According to Sarnia police, the entire intersection and surrounding area of St. Clair Parkway and LaSalle Line was closed.
-
Single-vehicle crash briefly closes London road on Friday
London Hydro crews were on scene to make necessary repairs and traffic was being detoured through Old South neighbourhood
Windsor
-
Tornado and downburst confirmed in Essex County
The Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed a tornado and downburst in three Essex County municipalities.
-
Video shows two suspects sought after west Windsor stabbing
Windsor police are looking for two suspects following a stabbing on the city’s west side.
-
'The new normal': Why housing starts are declining in Windsor-Essex
According to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) new builds are falling below projections.
Barrie
-
Homicide investigation underway after shooting at Penetanguishene mall
Provincial police confirm one person has died after a shooting at a Penetanguishene mall Thursday.
-
Man faces five charges after pulling a firearm on a rideshare driver at Georgian Mall
Barrie Police have laid five charges against a 40-year-old male after they responded to a weapons call at Georgian Mall Thursday evening.
-
Pair charged in connection to Owen Sound homicide
A pair of 37-year-olds from Owen Sound have been charged in connection to the death of a 47-year-old man.
Northern Ontario
-
Some Ontario drivers' insurance premiums will go up soon if they don't have this security feature
An Ontario driver was 'shocked' that his insurance company threatened to increase his premiums unless he installed a certain security device in his vehicle.
-
One airlifted to hospital after Highway 144 crash, one lane reopened
A crash between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle on Highway 144 north of Greater Sudbury on Friday morning has sent one person to hospital by air ambulance, police say.
-
Sudbury worker killed on the job had finished his shift, decided to complete one more task
The City of Greater Sudbury has been fined $150,000 under the Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection with the death of a worker in May 2022.
Ottawa
-
COMING UP AT 4 PM
COMING UP AT 4 PM | O-Train return-to-service delayed 10 days
OC Transpo is delaying the return of the O-Train an additional 10 days to complete additional track infrastructure work.
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING | Ottawa could see severe thunderstorms, heavy rain today
A severe thunderstorm warning is now in effect for the city of Ottawa, with heavy rain and very strong wind gusts expected this afternoon.
-
Here's what you need to know about the closure of a section of Hwy. 417 this weekend
A section of Hwy. 417 will be closed between Woodroffe Avenue and Greenbank Road from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday.
Toronto
-
Stabbing of teen at Toronto bus station sparks calls to revert recent changes to TTC security policies
The union representing the Toronto Transit Commission’s special constables is calling for the reversal of some recent staffing changes that they say may have hindered the response to the stabbing of a 17-year-old girl at an east-end station last weekend.
-
'I failed': Toronto singer writes emotional post about brother's recent murder downtown
Mustafa Ahmed, an internationally recognized Toronto poet and musician, poured his grief into words after his older brother was shot dead downtown earlier this week.
-
Documents reveal Ontario has no immediate plans to increase ODSP, OW funds despite 'steadily growing' caseload
The province has no immediate plans to increase funding for social assistance programs despite a 15-year “steadily growing caseload,” according to documents obtained through a freedom of information request.
Montreal
-
Montreal's new light-rail train network inaugurated
Montreal's electric light-rail train network has been officially inaugurated. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Francois Legault and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante were among the dignitaries who attended a ceremony today to launch the first five stations of the 26-station, 67-kilometre electric rail network.
-
-
Massive water main break floods streets of St-Michel in Montreal
A massive water main break in Montreal's St-Michel neighbourhood flooded streets and waterlogged cars Friday morning, forcing the evacuation of at least two buildings.
Atlantic
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding continues
The search is ongoing for the person under 18 who went missing in Brooklyn, N.S., during extreme flooding on July 22.
-
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
-
Missing man last seen tubing in Lunenburg County found dead
The body of a missing 31-year-old man who was last seen drifting down Gold River has been found, Lunenburg District RCMP say.
Winnipeg
-
Environment Canada confirms tornado in Manitoba's Interlake region
A tornado touched down in Manitoba’s Interlake region as severe thunderstorms rolled through the area on Wednesday.
-
Woman charged with attempted murder after child stabbed
A Winnipeg woman has been charged with attempted murder after a six-year-old boy was stabbed on Wednesday.
-
Worker dies after high levels of carbon monoxide found in home under construction
A worker at a home under construction in Winnipeg has died after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected inside.
Calgary
-
Alberta hikers found dead in Crowsnest Pass near Coleman
Two hikers who went missing in southwest Alberta have been found dead.
-
Senior killed in crash on Calgary's Crowchild Trail
Calgary police say excessive speed and alcohol are considered factors in a crash on Crowchild Trail on Friday that killed a senior.
-
Calgary police search for missing man not heard from since June
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a man missing for more than a month.
Edmonton
-
Father stabbed while picking up family from Taste of Edmonton
A man was stabbed over the weekend while waiting to pick up his family from a downtown festival.
-
Caught on camera: 2 people run from deliberately set fire at Lac La Biche business
Police are searching for two people after two trucks were destroyed by fire in Lac La Biche.
-
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver moving to Stage 2 water restrictions Aug. 4
Persistent drought conditions and above-average water use mean Metro Vancouver will soon move to Stage 2 water restrictions, the regional district announced Friday.
-
Do you recognize this chicken? Coquitlam RCMP looking for owner of bird allegedly abused by 3 teens
Three teenagers and a domesticated chicken are at the centre of an investigation by Coquitlam RCMP.
-
Investigators identify man whose body was discovered in Oak Bay Wednesday
Two days after discovering a body near a beach in Oak Bay, officials are identifying the 33-year-old man.