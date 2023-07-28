OPP stop G2 driver travelling 186km/h on Highway 8

Cambridge OPP stopped a vehicle travelling 86km/h over the speed limit. (OPP) Cambridge OPP stopped a vehicle travelling 86km/h over the speed limit. (OPP)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver