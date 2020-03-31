KITCHENER -- The OPP are warning the public to be vigilant for scams and frauds related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everyone needs to be wary of phishing attacks via email, text messages, or over the phone,” said Insp. Rob Scott, commander of the Huron & Perth Counties OPP detachment. “Never share personal information including passwords or account numbers.

Don’t let your guard down, stay alert, and stay safe.”

The OPP say to be aware of some scams and phishing attacks they have identified:

Communication camouflaged to be from legitimate organizations asking for usernames, passwords, to open attachments, or transfer funds

Malware disguised as a coronavirus map or dashboard

Charities claiming to help victims of COVID-19

Social media posts promoting tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or sharing false information about cases in the area

Ads for protective items like masks, hand sanitizer, and cleaning products

Requests impersonating essential services asking for late payments or charges

Demands from CRA or police seeking immediate payment

Financial advisors pressing for investment in a new stock related to the virus

The OPP recommends not opening any email that looks remotely suspicious.

They say watch out for spoofed names as well as generic greetings and spelling mistakes, beware of requests for personal information, and to avoid any source that demands urgent action.