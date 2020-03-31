OPP share tips on how to avoid COVID-19 phishing scams
KITCHENER -- The OPP are warning the public to be vigilant for scams and frauds related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everyone needs to be wary of phishing attacks via email, text messages, or over the phone,” said Insp. Rob Scott, commander of the Huron & Perth Counties OPP detachment. “Never share personal information including passwords or account numbers.
Don’t let your guard down, stay alert, and stay safe.”
The OPP say to be aware of some scams and phishing attacks they have identified:
Communication camouflaged to be from legitimate organizations asking for usernames, passwords, to open attachments, or transfer funds
Malware disguised as a coronavirus map or dashboard
Charities claiming to help victims of COVID-19
Social media posts promoting tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or sharing false information about cases in the area
Ads for protective items like masks, hand sanitizer, and cleaning products
Requests impersonating essential services asking for late payments or charges
Demands from CRA or police seeking immediate payment
Financial advisors pressing for investment in a new stock related to the virus
The OPP recommends not opening any email that looks remotely suspicious.
They say watch out for spoofed names as well as generic greetings and spelling mistakes, beware of requests for personal information, and to avoid any source that demands urgent action.