OPP seize over $14.1 million in drugs thanks to joint cannabis enforcement effort
In this Feb. 7, 2019, file photo, a bud tender shows a top cannabis strain at Serra, a dispensary in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
KITCHENER -- Ontario Provincial Police have been doing their part to put an end to the illegal cannabis market, thanks to a joint enforcement effort.
The OPP-led Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement teams (PJFCET) includes other police services across the province, focusing on the illegal cannabis market.
Police said in a tweet Wednesday morning that 77 illegal storefronts have been closed, and nearly 900 cannabis-related charges have been laid. They also say large quantities of cannabis have been seized, along with illicit drugs, $1 million and illegal weapons.
They say in total there have been 297 arrests and $14.1 million in drugs have been seized.
