KITCHENER -- The South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police have seized methamphetamine and oxycodone pills during a vehicle stop.

Officers pulled over a vehicle on Side Road 5 in West Grey Township on Monday.

The officers seized one kilogram of meth, along with 336 oxycodone pills from the vehicle, police said in a news release. The estimated value of the drugs is $108,350.00, according to police. They also seized cash in their investigation.

Police say the investigation affected the communities of Grey County, Bruce County and Wellington County.

Police have charged a 45-year-old Hanover man and 33-year-old West Grey Township man with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 7.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.