OPP seize $4 million in cannabis plants after community complaints
Three people have been arrested after police in Norfolk County seized approximately $4 million in illegal cannabis plants on Wednesday.
"Our Community Street Crimes Unit has been very effective with proactive drug investigations,” said Inspector Jodi Kays, the detachment commander with Norfolk County OPP, in a news release. “This is yet another example that highlights how the police and Norfolk County By-Law Enforcement continue to work with members of the community in partnership to resolve crime."
OPP West Region tweeted on Wednesday further details, along with photos of the seized cannabis plants.
According to the tweet, the investigation was a result of community complaints.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Haldimand/Norfolk Community Street Crime Unit, Brant/Oxford Community Street Crime Units, emergency response team members and Norfolk County Bylaw, executed the search warrant.
Police are continuing to investigate and anticipate further arrests surrounding these investigations. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police
