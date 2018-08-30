

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a robbery in Norfolk County.

Officers say they were called to the Canadian Tire on Queensway East in Simcoe around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a theft.

Upon investigation officers have determined that during the evening hours on Monday, a man and woman both entered the Canadian Tire store and later exited with some electronic items without paying.

Officers are looking to speak with anyone who recognizes the suspects as they are looking to speak with them in regards to the investigation.